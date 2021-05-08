Nicola Sturgeon has said that another independence referendum is the "will of the country".

The first minister said that both the SNP and the Scottish Greens stood on a clear commitment to hold another vote within the next parliamentary term.

The SNP is on course to win a fourth term in government, without a majority, but with support for independence in majority in the parliament.

Ms Sturgeon said her priority was to steer the country through the pandemic.

But she said she still intended to hold an independence referendum once the crisis has passed.