The five leaders of Scotland's larger parties went head-to-head in the final TV debate of the Holyrood election campaign.

Nicola Sturgeon (SNP); Douglas Ross (Scottish Conservatives); Anas Sarwar (Scottish Labour); Patrick Harvie (Scottish Greens) and Willie Rennie (Scottish Lib Dems) took part.

Each of them put forward their views on the country's constitutional future and whether a second independence referendum should and could be held.