Douglas Ross: ‘Can’t wait for a wee brother or sister for Alistair’

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says whatever happens with the election his life will get more demanding very soon.

The father-of-one explained to BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell that his wife Krystle is having their second child in June.

He said: "Alistair was two in March and it has just flown in, so we don't know if he is having a wee brother or sister - but we will get the election out of the way and a few weeks after that Krystle is due our second. It is going to be demanding whatever happens."

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘I would love to write a novel’