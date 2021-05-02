Nicola Sturgeon has said she is the only politician in this election campaign offering serious leadership.

The other political parties were all vying for second place, she said.

When The Sunday Show interviewer Martin Geissler suggested that Ms Sturgeon had had "a harder year than any of us", she said "No, I haven't.

"Sure, it's been really tough - but if you're an individual who's lost somebody to Covid, or a business person who's seen your business go to the wall that's a lot tougher."