The mother of a man who died in a hotel fire says a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the case could help raise awareness and save lives.

Richard Dyson and his partner Simon Midgley died in a fire at Cameron House Hotel in December 2017.

Jane Midgley told the BBC she does not want another family to go through what she has experienced.

The Crown Office said an FAI was not needed because the circumstances of their deaths had been established.