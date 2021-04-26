Shops, gyms, swimming pools, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Scotland have reopened after a four month-long winter lockdown.

Travel restrictions have also been eased, allowing trips to other parts of the UK for non-essential reasons.

Ministers say restrictions can be eased as the most vulnerable people have been offered their first vaccine dose.

Scotland has been in level four lockdown since 26 December, with all non-essential shops, leisure facilities, and hospitality venues closed.