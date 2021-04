A tidal-powered turbine, which its makers say is the most powerful in the world, has begun its journey from Dundee to Orkney.

The 680-tonne Orbital O2, which is 72m (236 ft) long, was assembled at the Port of Dundee over the past 18 months.

It will be anchored close to Orkney where it will produce enough electricity to power 2,000 homes.

The tidal turbine will be towed from Dundee and arrive in Orkney at the weekend.