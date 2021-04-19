The Scottish Conservatives have set out plans to "rebuild Scotland after the worst year that many of us have faced in living memory".

In its Holyrood election manifesto, the party outlines 15 new pieces of legislation for the next Holyrood term.

Leader Douglas Ross said: "It's a manifesto that, at its heart, secures and accelerates our recovery from coronavirus that uses the strong foundations of the United Kingdom to rebuild Scotland."

Mr Ross also said that the focus should be on rebuilding Scotland rather than a second independence referendum.