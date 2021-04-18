Nicola Sturgeon says in hindsight mistakes were made in the early weeks of the pandemic
"We got some things wrong", said the first minister when asked about the way elderly people were discharged from hospitals to care homes in the early stages of the pandemic.
The first minister told BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell she wants a four-nation public inquiry into the pandemic but will "move ahead with a Scottish-only public inquiry" if necessary.