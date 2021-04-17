The Duke of Edinburgh has been remembered in Scotland with a minute's silence as his funeral took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

A gun salute at Edinburgh Castle marked the beginning and end of the national pause for reflection at 15:00.

At Prince Philip's former school - Gordonstoun in Moray - pupils fell silent for three minutes in tribute.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and veterans of the armed forces also paused in tribute.

The duke died at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, aged 99. He was married to the Queen for 73 years.