The Scottish National Party has been setting out its manifesto priorities for the Holyrood election.

Leader Nicola Sturgeon said frontline NHS spending would increase by at least 20% over the next five years - which she said would total £2.5bn.

The SNP leader also repeated her call for an independence referendum to be held within the next parliamentary term.

On a second referendum, Ms Sturgeon said it was "vital" that people who live in Scotland were able to decide the future that they want.