Voters in Scotland will go to the polls on 6 May and the issue of whether or not the country should be independent is set to dominate the campaign.

The SNP and the Greens argue there should be another referendum on independence, while the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats take the opposite view.

The BBC’s Connor Gillies takes a look at how the results of the election could shape Scotland’s future.

Video: Zara Weir

Producer: Louise Andrew