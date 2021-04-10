A 41-gun salute has been fired from Edinburgh Castle in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died yesterday.

The 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fired one round every minute from ceremonial guns as part of a day of remembrance.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99.

The salute was part of a UK-wide tribute by the armed forces to mark the death of the duke.

A large crowd of people gathered outside Edinburgh Castle to witness the tribute to Prince Philip, while people also watched on from the city's Princes Street Gardens.

