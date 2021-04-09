The Duke of Edinburgh had an enduring connection with Scotland and its people.

His attendance at Gordonstoun school in Moray marked the beginning of an association with the country that would span almost 90 years.

The title of Duke of Edinburgh was bestowed upon him on the eve of his wedding to Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

Through the decades, summers spent at the Balmoral estate on Royal Deeside offered the duke precious time to spend with his family.

