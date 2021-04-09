First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

She said Prince Philip, who became the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, had "deep and longstanding" ties to Scotland.

She said: "From his patronage of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme, to his close association with the University of Edinburgh as chancellor for over 50 years and his commitments to countless charities and organisations, Prince Philip's long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people."