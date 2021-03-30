The leaders of Scotland's five larger parties have taken part in their first TV debate ahead of the Holyrood election on May 6.

A virtual audience of 30 members of the public asked a range of questions, from Scottish independence to the future of the NHS. But the debate was dominated by each party's plan for taking Scotland into recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC One Scotland debate, hosted by Sarah Smith, featured SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon; Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross; Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar; Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

