The new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) has fully opened in Edinburgh’s Little France.

The £150m facility includes a children's emergency department, 242 beds, 10 theatres and wards and physical and mental health specialities in one place.

Angus, one of the BBC’s Young Reporters, toured the hospital and experienced some of the new amenities it has to offer its patients and their families, including new outdoor play areas and an art and therapeutic design programme.

