LIVE: Scottish Conservative Party conference speech by Douglas Ross
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross is to pledge a "skills revolution" in the closing speech at his party's virtual conference.
He said this would expand on the scheme already in place in Scotland, through the individual training account, that give people in work the support to learn new skills and progress.
Currently, the scheme offers up to £200 per individual and 28,000 places, and he said this would increase to £500 and 100,000 places.