Sending secondary pupils back to school in Scotland was a "political decision" and not for the benefit of young people, a teachers' union has claimed.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the Scottish government wanted a "good news" story while teachers were exhausted.

EIS assistant secretary Andrea Bradley told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show the decision "seemed to be a political one rather than one that was based on sound educational principle".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that all secondary pupils would have time in school from Monday. She said that even a small amount of time in class would benefit them.