Rules around outdoor socialising are likely to ease next week, the first minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said more opportunities to see loved ones would be the "first steps" taken out of lockdown.

Only two people from two households are currently allowed to meet outdoors, with people being urged to stay at home apart from for essential reasons.

Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to announce "relatively minor but important" changes on Tuesday.

She said these would relate to restrictions on meeting outdoors and how young people are able to interact with friends.