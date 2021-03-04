Since the beginning of lockdown in March 2020, home delivery has become a boom industry.

A rise in shopping online has meant many courier drivers have faced a significant increase in the number of parcels they deliver each week.

For Michael, a self-employed courier driver working for Hermes in West Lothian, parcel volumes have gone “through the roof” - in particular during the Christmas lockdown.

Speaking to the BBC, Michael shared his experience of the challenges and rewards of the job, one which has become crucial to keeping retailers functioning during the pandemic.

Video by Morgan Spence