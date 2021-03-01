Covid in Scotland: 'None of us grasped how much society would change'
Dr Oliver Koch, of the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, was part of the team that treated Scotland's first confirmed coronavirus patient in March 2020.
"I think perhaps none of us really grasped at the time how much society would change in the weeks ahead," he said.
"Everybody in society is now affected, whether they have or don't have the disease. And that's the sort of dimension that I think was hard to comprehend at the time."