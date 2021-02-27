Anas Sarwar: 'I will work day and night' to win back trust
Anas Sarwar has been announced as the new Scottish Labour leader.
The Glasgow MSP defeated Monica Lennon, the only other candidate in the race.
In his acceptance speech, he said: "I want to say directly to the people of Scotland, I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust.
"With rising injustice, inequality and division, I'm sorry we haven't been good enough.
"And I will work day and night to change that, so we can build the country we all need."