Scotland's Lord Advocate James Wolffe said he was not consulted about a Crown office letter to the Scottish Parliament in relation to published evidence from Alex Salmond.

He told the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday: "The decisions in relations to this matter were made by senior professional prosecutors acting independently."

The clarifying statement followed "grave concerns" voiced by the Crown Office about documents which had been published ahead of former first minister Mr Salmond appearing before a committee of MSPs who are looking at the Scottish government's botched handling of harassment complaints against him.

One of those documents was removed and republished in another form.