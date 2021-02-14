Scotland's transport minister says it is "absolutely critical" the UK government closes a "loophole" in quarantine rules for international travellers.

From Monday arrivals at Scottish airports must stay at managed quarantine hotels for 10 days, while in England the rules will only apply to arrivals from 33 "red list" countries.

Michael Matheson told The Sunday Show at travellers who arrive at English airports, intending to transit on to Scotland, should be offered quarantine facilities south of the border.

The Scottish Tories, however, accused him of a "blame game" to distract attention away from problems with the Scottish system.

Edinburgh Airport has complained that rules have lacked detail and been subject to late changes.