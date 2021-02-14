The head of the committee investigating the handling of complaints against Alex Salmond says it has to get its job done and apologised personally for any distress it was causing.

Linda Fabiani was speaking after one woman told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show she had found the process traumatic and felt the inquiry had become a political football.

The committee was set up to investigate the Scottish government's botched handling of two internal harassment complaints against Mr Salmond, dating back to when he was first minister.

But after he raised a legal challenge in the Court of Session the government conceded its investigation had been unlawful due to a procedural error, and was ordered to pay him more than £500,000 in expenses.

Mr Salmond was subsequently cleared of all 13 charges of sexual assault against him after a trial at the High Court in March of last year.

Ms Fabiani said parliament had tasked the committee with an important job and it had to do that job.

She added: "I certainly think it has become more political than it should and what I would say is that I would hope that all members of parliament would reflect on that."