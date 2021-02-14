One of the original complainers in the Alex Salmond case says she feels the inquiry into its handling has exploited the situation for political interests.

The committee was set up to investigate the Scottish government's botched handling of two internal harassment complaints against Mr Salmond, dating back to when he was first minister.

But after he raised a legal challenge in the Court of Session the government conceded its investigation had been unlawful due to a procedural error, and was ordered to pay him more than £500,000 in expenses.

Mr Salmond was subsequently cleared of all 13 charges of sexual assault against him after a trial at the High Court in March of last year.

Speaking anonymously to BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell for The Sunday Show, one woman said she felt some committee members seemed to be looking for a conspiracy when its remit should be about ensuring that workplace practices are safe for women in Scotland.

She said she believed this would make it significantly harder for women to come forward to raise any concerns they have.

The woman said: "They have taken your very personal experiences and they have exploited them for their own self-serving political interests and that in and of itself is something that is really traumatic."