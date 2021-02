Firefighters have had to tackle outbreaks of wildfire in the Western Isles.

The blaze on Benbecula was reported at 15:30 on Wednesday and extended across about 1km at its height.

It was extinguished by 04:20 but two firefighters remained on the scene near Balivanich in case it reignited.

It was one of several wildfires on the islands on the same day, with incidents reported on Skye, Harris and Bernera.