Sturgeon denies breaching ministerial code over Salmond complaints
The ongoing investigation into the Scottish government's handling of complaints made against Alex Salmond has been raised during First Ministers Questions.
Nicola Sturgeon was asked whether she had broken the ministerial code by Jackie Baillie, interim leader of Scottish Labour.
The first minister said she does not believe she breached the ministerial code in her handling of complaints and added that she was looking forward to giving a full account of her actions to a Holyrood committee.