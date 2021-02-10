Lord Advocate admits Rangers administrators should not have been prosecuted
Scotland's Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC has told Holyrood that the prosecution of two financial administrators should never have happened.
David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were appointed when the company that ran Rangers football club went into administration in 2012. They were arrested in 2014 but all charges were later dropped.
The Crown acknowledged that their prosecution was "malicious" and both men were awarded £10.5m each in damages.