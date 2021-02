Rescuers braved treacherous conditions to save the crew of a fishing boat "dangerously close" to hitting rocks off the north-east of Scotland.

The vessel was being towed by another fishing boat into Peterhead harbour but the tow broke several times in the stormy weather.

The alarm was raised at 16:30 on Friday and Peterhead RNLI lifeboat was on the scene in minutes.

Coxswain Patrick Davidson said they narrowly avoided a tragedy.