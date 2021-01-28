BBC News

PM visits Covid testing lab in Scotland

Boris Johnson has visited a coronavirus testing lab at one of Scotland's largest hospitals.

The prime minister is touring Covid testing and vaccine facilities to stress the importance of a united response to the pandemic.

Mr Johnson toured the Lighthouse testing lab at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Mr Johnson is not unwelcome but questioned whether the trip could be classed as "essential" travel.

