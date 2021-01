"Ice pancakes" have been spotted on a river in the Highlands.

The phenomenon is a rare sight in Scotland and most frequently found in the Baltic Sea, the US, Canada and around Antarctica.

The pancakes form when foam floating on a river or the sea freeze. These frozen chunks are then shaped by being rubbed against one another in eddies of water.

Ness District Salmon Fishery Board came across the phenomenon on a tributary of the River Ness.