'I couldn't breathe': The 26-year-old with Covid

Twenty-six-year-old Mae Mamaril and her family all tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of 2020. Despite having no underlying health conditions, Mae was the only one who was moved to intensive care.

BBC Scotland's The Nine met the Mamaril family as part of a look into how University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie has been coping with the pandemic.

Report by James Cook, Chas Ross, Franchesca Hashemi and Tamsin Selbie.

