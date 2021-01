CCTV footage has been released of the moment a fire took hold in a hotel after a porter put a bag of ash and embers in a cupboard.

Simon Midgley and his partner Richard Dyson died in the fire at Cameron House next to Loch Lomond in December 2017.

Cameron House admitted charges under the Fire Scotland Act of failing to take fire safety measures.

Christopher O'Malley, who put the bag in the cupboard, admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.