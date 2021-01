Scottish postie Nathan Evans has quit his job and signed to a record label after storming TikTok with sea shanties.

Nathan said the singalong craze for his The Wellerman rendition exploded in just a matter of weeks.

And Friday sees an official release of the shanty, after he was picked up by Polydor records.

The 26-year-old from Airdrie said it goes to show that if you keep going anything can happen.