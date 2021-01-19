Covid in Scotland: Lockdown extended to mid-February
Scotland's Covid-19 lockdown has been extended until at least the middle of February, with most school pupils to continue learning from home.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that transmission of the virus appeared to be declining but was still too high to ease restrictions.
But she hopes schools will be able to at least begin a phased return to the classroom in the middle of next month.
The level four restrictions have been in place since Boxing Day.