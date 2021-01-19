A new film brings to life Scottish landscape painter James Morrison's Arctic adventures, through some captivating animation.

The film, Eye of the Storm directed by Anthony Baxter, follows the final years of the artist's life. Filming began more than two years ago when James had stopped painting due to his eyesight deteriorating quite rapidly.

The film depicts his earlier painting trips to the Arctic through animation by Scottish animator Catriona Black. She brings his adventures - such as coming face to face with a Polar bear - to life.

James Morrison died in 2020.