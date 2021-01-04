People in Scotland are receiving doses of the second Covid vaccine to be approved in the UK.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine programme is being rolled out less than a week after it was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The new vaccine will initially be available in the hospitals that have been delivering the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, and new community settings will be able to deliver the jabs from 11 January.

People in Scotland will be contacted by their health board when it is their turn to be vaccinated.