Hogmanay drone swarm lights up Scottish skies

Edinburgh's Hogmanay has been lighting up the skies online with a drone display of Scottish icons and messages of hope.

Fare Well, which is a three-part series, uses a drone swarm to create the spectacular replacement to the traditional end-of-year festivities.

The series was filmed in the Scottish Highlands and over Edinburgh and can be viewed for free at the Edinburgh's Hogmanay website, YouTube and Instagram, with the final instalment streaming from 19:00 on Thursday.