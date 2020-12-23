Scotland's first minister has apologised for taking her face mask off at a funeral wake.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said: "I am kicking myself very hard, possibly harder than my worst critic ever could."

She said she wanted to be clear she was "in the wrong" and that she'll make sure not to "drop her guard again".

The Scottish Sun newspaper published a photograph of Ms Sturgeon standing and talking to three people at a social distance, but with her face uncovered.