A strict travel ban between Scotland and rest of UK will be in force during the festive period, and indoor mixing in a bubble will be only permitted on Christmas.

For mainland Scotland the toughest level four restrictions will be brought in on Boxing Day.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the changes to restrictions in the wake of a new faster-spreading variant of Covid.

She said cases were currently at a lower level in Scotland than in the rest of the UK, but preventative action was necessary to stop the new strain taking hold.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the relaxation of Christmas Covid rules would be scrapped for much of south-east England and cut to Christmas day for the rest of England.

The whole of Wales will go into strict lockdown rules at midnight, with a relaxation of rules on Christmas Day.