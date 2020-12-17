Roosting birds cause early evening power cut in Airth village
Birds roosting on electricity cables leading into a Falkirk village have been causing nightly power cuts for residents.
The villagers of Airth near Falkirk could not work out why their electricity went off briefly in the early evening.
After they called in engineers from SP Energy Networks it was discovered that thousands of starlings were unsettling the cables as they twisted, turned and swooped during their traditional winter murmurations.