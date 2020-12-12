Premature baby who fought off Covid now 'thriving'

The parents of one of the pandemic's youngest Covid survivors have said that six months on she is "thriving".

Baby Peyton was diagnosed with the virus when she was only three weeks old.

She was born eight weeks prematurely at just 3lbs 5oz (1.5kg), a few days into lockdown in March.

Despite "a lot of worry" in the first six months, her family said she is now "a parcel of goodness" who they "could not be prouder" of.

"She really is an absolute angel," her mum Tracy Maguire said.