Setting up home on an island they'd never visited

In the middle of the Covid pandemic, with the winter nights drawing in, a couple took a 540-mile road and ferry trip from Bristol to begin a new life on one the most remote Scottish islands.

Alex and Buffy moved to their new home on the Isle of Rum – a place they hadn’t even visited.

They are two of four new residents who beat international competition to secure four houses which were offered to rent.

Thousands of inquiries came in from as far away as the US, India, Africa and Australia and more than 400 applications were received.

BBC Scotland's The Nine followed the couple on their move to the Scottish Isles.