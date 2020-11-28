SNP pledge free school meals for all primary school pupils

The SNP has pledged to expand free school meals to all primary school pupils in Scotland.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said if the party retains power after the Holyrood elections in May, it would fund free breakfasts and lunches for all children in P1-P7.

He told the SNP conference that the scheme would run in the school holidays - not just term time.

Currently all pupils in P1 to P3 are entitled to free school lunches.

The scheme is expected to cost £230m a year.