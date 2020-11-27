Covid in Scotland: School Christmas decision 'coming soon'
The health secretary has said that any decision on extending school Christmas holidays will be reached "as soon as we can" to give people advance notice.
Jeanne Freeman was speaking as she delivered the Scottish government's latest coronavirus briefing.
Ms Freeman said no view had been reached on extending holidays for schools, colleges or universities, but that expert advice was being taken on the best ways to enter and come out of the Christmas break.