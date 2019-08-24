Five rare footage reels which offer a glimpse of life in Scotland in the early 1900s have been restored by experts.

The National Library of Scotland spent years digitising the footage, which shows the hustle and bustle of the fishing industry in the Highland coastal town of Wick.

The reels, some of which are up to 120 years old, were originally played on a device called a Kinora viewer. A reel of images printed on card was revolved in the viewer, creating an illusion similar to a flip-book animation.

The unique footage has been made available to the public to view online.

Video by Morgan Spence