There are no plans to relax restrictions for Hogmanay and New Year's Day, according to the first minister.

Nicola Sturgeon said people had to understand that Christmas might be "a big enough ask".

She said some people may be able to form slightly bigger bubbles for a limited time over the Christmas period.

However, she said there were no similar plans for the new year period.

