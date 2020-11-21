The prime minister has insisted he supports devolution, despite reports he described it as a "disaster" in Scotland.

Boris Johnson was speaking to the virtual Scottish Conservative Party conference, where he said he words had not been reported "entirely accurately".

He insisted those remarks were in the context of the performance of the Scottish National Party's record in government.

Mr Johnson said he believed devolution should be used a step to pass power to communities rather than being used as a way to try to "break away an area of the UK from the rest".